Vicus Capital Acquires 841 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 144.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 68,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Adobe by 27.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 36,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

ADBE stock opened at $596.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $590.70 and a 200-day moving average of $546.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

