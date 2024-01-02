Vicus Capital Acquires 822 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,723,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

