Vicus Capital Acquires 1,051 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

