Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average is $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $170.02.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Veritiv by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

