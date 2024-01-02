Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Veritiv stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average is $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $170.02.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
