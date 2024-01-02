VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,440 shares of company stock worth $7,713,781 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

