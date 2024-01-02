Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $157.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.