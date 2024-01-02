Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,842,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average is $136.60. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $157.37. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

