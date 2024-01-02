VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $27,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $99.57 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.08.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.