Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 73,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $127.87. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

