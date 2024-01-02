Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

