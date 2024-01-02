UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

