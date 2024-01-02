Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

TYRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $19.74.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

