Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

