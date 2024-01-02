Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Up 1.9 %

Trevena stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.79. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

About Trevena

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

