Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Up 1.9 %
Trevena stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.79. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
See Also
