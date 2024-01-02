Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

TGS stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 336,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

