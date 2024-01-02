Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (TSBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Touchstone Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

Touchstone Bankshares Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of TSBA opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Touchstone Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.