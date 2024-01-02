Toews Corp ADV Takes $722,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 45,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Cintas by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $602.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.16 and its 200 day moving average is $515.93. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.