Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 7,600 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $107,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

