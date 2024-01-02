Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 10,000 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

AEE opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

