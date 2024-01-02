Threshold (T) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Threshold has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $264.74 million and $14.45 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,448.89 or 0.99972273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011396 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010131 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00195954 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02619463 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $12,057,424.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

