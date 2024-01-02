The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 12,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 20,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

