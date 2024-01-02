The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,910,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 19,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.