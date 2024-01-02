The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,820 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

