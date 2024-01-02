The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $260.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.60.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

