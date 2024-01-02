TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $121.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 29.1% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,734,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,333,000 after acquiring an additional 171,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $379.60 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

