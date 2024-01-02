Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $248.48 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.72 and its 200-day moving average is $248.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.