Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $49.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Ternium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ternium

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.