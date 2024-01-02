Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Price Performance
Shares of Team stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- How to Invest in Energy
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.