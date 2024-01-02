Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Team stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Team in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Team during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Team during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Team in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Team by 401.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

