TC Bancshares, Inc. (TCBC) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 on January 19th

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of TCBC opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

In other TC Bancshares news, Director Stephanie B. Tillman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephanie B. Tillman acquired 2,000 shares of TC Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Travis Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $110,617 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TC Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

