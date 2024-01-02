Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.