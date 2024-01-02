Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,424 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.50% of Synchrony Financial worth $64,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 145,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

