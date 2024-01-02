Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $353.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.74 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

