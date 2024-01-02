SVB Wealth LLC Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.0 %

ROK opened at $310.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

