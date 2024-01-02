SVB Wealth LLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $498.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $500.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.