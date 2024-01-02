SVB Wealth LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NetEase by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

NTES opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.