SVB Wealth LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

