SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK stock opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.