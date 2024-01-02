SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.43. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Read More
