SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.43. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

