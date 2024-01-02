Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $40.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.08.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SUM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
