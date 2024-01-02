Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $40.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUMGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Summit Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.