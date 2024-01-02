Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 168 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $127.87. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

