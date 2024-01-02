Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $526.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

