StockNews.com Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Sell

O has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

