StockNews.com Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GMS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get GMS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GMS

GMS Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. GMS has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GMS will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at about $953,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth about $1,650,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GMS by 11.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.