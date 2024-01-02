StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

