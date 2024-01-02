StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.50 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.78.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediciNova by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

