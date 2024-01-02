StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 6.4 %
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.50 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.78.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
