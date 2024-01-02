StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,100 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 213,778 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

