StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,675.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,217,281.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,943,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,819,984.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,638 shares of company stock worth $6,318,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

