StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.42. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 42,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $192,392.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,023,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,006.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

