StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56,603 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 383,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 313,389 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

