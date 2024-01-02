StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

